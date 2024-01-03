Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 147,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

