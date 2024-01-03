Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

