Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $6,550,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 8.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 159,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

