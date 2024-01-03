Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Republic Services by 172.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.84. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $167.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

