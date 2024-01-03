Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 194,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $199.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.