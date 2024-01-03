Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $283,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 921,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

