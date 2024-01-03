Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $295,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

