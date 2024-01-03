Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $302,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennar were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lennar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 1.1 %

LEN stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

