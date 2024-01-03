Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $314,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Newmont were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after acquiring an additional 792,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

NEM stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

