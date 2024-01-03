Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 116 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gartner were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 32.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 12.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Gartner by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $437.25 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

