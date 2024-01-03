Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 598 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in State Street were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:STT opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

