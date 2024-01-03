Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

