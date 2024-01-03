CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 9,278.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.95% of CKX Lands worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 101.39%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

