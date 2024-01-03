Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

