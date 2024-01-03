Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

