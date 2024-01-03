Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

