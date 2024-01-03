Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

