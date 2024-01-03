Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.