Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 716,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

