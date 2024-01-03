Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 115,105 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

