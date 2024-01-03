Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $245.54 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,683,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $245,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $350.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

