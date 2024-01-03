Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after purchasing an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

