Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.81 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

