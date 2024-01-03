Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $34,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
