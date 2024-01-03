Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

