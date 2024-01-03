Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 151,242 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.