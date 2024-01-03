Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 50,658 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $33,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

