Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $306.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

