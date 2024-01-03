Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

