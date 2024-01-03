Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 205,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

