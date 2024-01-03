Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

