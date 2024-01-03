Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of CREX stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Realities Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Articles

