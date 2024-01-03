Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Shares Up 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 562,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.
