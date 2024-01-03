CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 25,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

