Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.21 and its 200-day moving average is $447.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

