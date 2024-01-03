CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 98,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 176,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.