Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.