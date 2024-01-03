Dakota Wealth Management Buys 3,621 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.49 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.85 and a 200-day moving average of $500.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

