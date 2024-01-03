Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

