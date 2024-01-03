Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.08 and a 12 month high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

