Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 164.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.53.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 2.4 %

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 630.82%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

