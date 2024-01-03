Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 595,306 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 519,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MUC stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.