Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after buying an additional 3,145,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.