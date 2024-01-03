Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

