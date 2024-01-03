Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,389 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

PRU opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.