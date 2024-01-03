Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,624 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.