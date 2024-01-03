Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,020 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,568.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,614.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,546.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.