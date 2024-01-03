Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.