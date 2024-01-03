DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.99

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($92.32) to GBX 6,520 ($83.03) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

