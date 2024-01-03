Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 51,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Stock Down 13.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Company Profile
Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY)
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.